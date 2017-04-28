Cooler weather expected for Shabbat

After unseasonably hot weather for much of the week, temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend, returning to seasonal norms.

Clear skies are expected across the country through Friday and Saturday morning, though dust levels remain higher than average.

The forecast for Saturday includes mostly sunny weather, with partial cloudiness later in the day, followed by a slight in temperature.

In Jerusalem, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 74 degrees (24 Celsius) Friday, with a low of 51 (10 C). On Saturday, a high of 76 (25 C) and low of 57 (14 C) are expected, with temperatures rising slightly going into Sunday, with highs of 81 (27 C) and lows of 57 (14 C).

Temperatures along the central coast will be similar, with highs in Tel Aviv of 76 (24 C) on Friday, 78 (26 C) on Saturday, and 81 (27) on Sunday, and lows of 58 (15 C) for Friday, 60 (16 C) Saturday, and 61 (16 C) on Sunday.

In Tzfat in northern Israel, cooler weather is expected, with a high of 68 (20 C) and low of 47 (9 C) on Friday, a peak temperature of 70 (21 C) Saturday and low of 52 (11 C), and a high of 75 (24 C) and low of 54 (12 C) on Sunday.