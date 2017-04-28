Baransky: I'll run for a spot on Jewish Home list

Colonel (Res.) Jonathan Baransky, who lost to Naftali Bennett in the Jewish Home party's primaries, told Arutz Sheva on Thursday that he would seek a spot on the Jewish Home's Knesset list for the next election.

Baransky congratulated Bennett on his win and added, "There was a choice here between two worldviews, the majority made its choice and chose a path that I do not believe in, but we are in a democracy and I respect the majority's decision. I will continue to represent the worldview I believe in and the public that chose me."

"I congratulate Naftali on his success and call on him to give expression to the concept that I represent and which represents many voters of the Jewish Home within the ranks of the party,” added Baransky.

Explaining his reasoning for running for a spot on the Jewish Home list, Baransky said, “There are enormous differences between my view and Bennett's view. But when I am running for a place on the Knesset list, we talk about a worldview, market it outside and explain to the public what we are talking about. Assuming there's a public that identifies, we will represent that public in the Knesset.”

"On the list today there are MKs who are definitely close to my view, and if I am right, then we are talking about one camp that will work together for the things we believe in," he concluded.

Baransky, a resident of Eli in Samaria, left the army two and a half years ago after 25 years of combat service. Among other roles, he served as Deputy Commander of the Gaza IDF division and director of staff at the Interdisciplinary Officer's Training school as well as commanding the Negev brigade and the Netzah Yehuda battalion.