Watch: How undercover cops nab Arab rioters

The Border Police undercover unit arrested two Arabs this week during riots in the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem.

During the riots that lasted several hours, dozens of Border Police soldiers used riot control measures. As part of the operational preparations, the undercover soldiers were integrated into the neighborhood.

Coordination between the forces led to the routing of two rioters in the direction of the undercover force. The suspects, who tried to escape, ran directly into the hands of the undercover soldiers who got out of a vehicle and surprised them.

The detainees, residents of Issawiya, were taken into for further investigation.

The Border Police said that this was very complex operation, which required coordination between the forces that are visible and the hidden forces operating in the same area. "The combination of forces and the use of undercover forces in various scenarios lead to the arrest of high-quality rioters."