Israel planning massive building spree in Jerusalem

Israel is planning a series of housing projects in the capital, amounting to one of the largest waves of construction in Jerusalem in recent years.

Ahead of President Trump’s expected visit to Israel in May, the Housing and Construction Ministry has proposed the construction some 25,000 new housing units in Jerusalem, including more than 15,000 in eastern Jerusalem, in neighborhoods liberated in the 1967 Six Day War.

According to the proposed plan, 10,000 new units would be built in the capital’s western neighborhoods, along with 15,000 in areas built after 1967, including Pisgat Zeev and Gilo.

The four billion shekel ($1.1 billion) building plan is being pushed by Housing Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu).

The Housing Ministry is currently looking to reach an overarching agreement with the Jerusalem Municipality for the implementation of the plan, which could approved as early as May.