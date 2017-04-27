Report: Trump to arrive in Israel May 22

President Trump reportedly set to visit Jewish state on May 22nd. Report claims Trump will recognize all of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to visit Israel on May 22nd, his first trip to the Jewish state.

According to a report Thursday afternoon by a Walla News correspondent, the president is planning a one-night stay in Israel, returning to the US on May 23rd.

An Israeli source told Walla that President Trump would visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum during the May visit.

The White House has yet to confirm the report.

If verified, the president’s trip would come exactly one week after US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman arrives in Israel and is formally received by Israel’s president.

A separate report by Yediot Ahronot Thursday morning claimed that President Trump is planning to officially recognize all of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel – a significant shift in US policy – but has no plans to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the capital.

The Yediot report and a subsequent report by Israel Radio also claimed that a 25-member US delegation was slated to arrive in Israel Thursday to lay the groundwork for the president’s visit next month.