'The Israeli government has surrendered once again'

A bereaved mother who lost her child to an Arab terrorist attack and the Shurat Hadin legal organization petitioned the Interior Ministry on Thursday to revoke the work permit of left-wing activist Omar Shakir.

After the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior became involved in a media battle over Human Rights Watch's Omar Shakir's entry visa to Israel, he was given a full work visa yesterday, allowing him to represent the organization in Israel and in the Palestinian Authority, contrary to Israel's official position prohibiting BDS activists from entering its territory.

Keren Orbach, the mother of Second Lieutenant Erez Orbach, who was murdered in a terrorist attack on the Armon Hanatziv promenade last January, along with the "Shurat HaDin" organization petitioned the Jerusalem District Court to deny the work visa granted to Shakir, who has signed numerous anti-Israeli activities, Former MK Moshe Ya'alon and MK Avi Dichter for their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to attorney Nitzana Darshan-Leitner, "The Israeli government surrendered once again to foreign pressure. Omar Shakir is not a human rights activist but an anti-Israeli BDS activist who is incomprehensible to the government and grants him a work visa and helps him continue his work against Israel and the IDF".

"In the end, our soldiers and our army will pay the price for the government's surrender and they will be the ones who will be falsely accused of war crimes." Shakir is a fake human rights activist and today he begins to write the first page of the next Goldstone report.