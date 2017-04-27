Man commits theft while pretending to be electrical worker

Young man indicted for stealing money and belongings from old woman under pretext of fixing an electrical problem in her house.





An indictment was filed today against a 25-year-old man, a resident of Bat Yam in central Israel, for stealing belongings and money from an elderly woman in Kfar Saba in central Israel.

According to the indictment, the man called the woman’s house, falsely presented himself as an employee of the Electric Corporation and said that she may have a problem with the electricity in her house - and that he must come to the house to fix the problem.

That same day, the youth came to the door of the house; after the woman’s caretaker opened the door, he told her that he had arrived to fix an electrical problem.

He entered the house and proceeded to fiddle with the electrical box of the house. He turned off the house’s electricity, and asked the caretaker to leave the room, as he claimed there was a danger of an explosion in the room.

Then, according to the indictment, he entered the bedroom, opened the chest of drawers there and took belongings and a sum of money - and left the house.