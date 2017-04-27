Population of Israel: 8.68 million

As State of Israel nears 70th birthday, new statistics find that population is 10 times as great as it was during state's founding.

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics published today, as it does every year shortly before Israeli Independence Day, updated statistics regarding the country’s population.

This year, 70 years since the establishment of the State of Israel, the population of the country stands at 8,680,000 people.

This is 10 times as many people as there were in Israel at the time of the state’s founding, when only 806,000 people were in Israel.

Since last year, Israel’s population has grown by 159,000 people - an increase of 1.9%.

The Bureau projects that, in the year 2048, the country will contain 15.2 million people.