Intelligence Minister hints: Israel behind airstrike in Syria

'The incident is totally consistent with our policy of preventing the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah.'

Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz related Thursday to the reports of an airstrike near Damascus International Airport early Thursday morning.

Although he did not say it outright, Katz hinted that Israel was behind the attack.

"We are acting to prevent the transfer of sophisticated weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon by Iran," Katz told Army Radio.

"When we receive serious information about the intention to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, we will act. This incident is totally consistent with this policy."

Earlier, a large explosion was heard near the Damascus International Airport, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, according to Reuters.

The explosion was reportedly followed by a fire.

The cause of the blast was not clear, said the Observatory. Sources in the Syrian opposition, as well as Arab media outlets, said the explosions were caused by an Israeli airstrike.

According to the reports, weapons storehouses used by Hezbollah and Iran located near the airport were attacked. It was also reported that 5 strikes on the facility took place.

“[A]n explosion struck at dawn on Thursday fuel tanks and a warehouse near Damascus International Airport [which] was probably the result of an Israeli strike," Hezbollah’s news station Al-Manar said.

The attack follows reports from Arab media on Sunday that Israel had struck a military base under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. The base is located in the village of Nbaa Al-Fawwar, on the outskirts of Quneitra bordering Israel.

According to the reports, three people were killed and two were injured in the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the attack had targeted a "weapons warehouse" in the base.