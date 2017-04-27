Today: Jewish Home primaries for party leader

Senior official: Fear that low voter turnout will affect Bennett's activity within the party.

Some 31,000 registered with the Jewish Home party will be able to act on their right to vote today, as the party’s primaries are set to be held at some 68 polling stations across the country.

Those supporting current party Chairman Naftali Bennett are hoping that he will receive 80% of the vote so he can continue to lead the party.

Polling stations will open at 2 pm, and voting will continue until 10 pm on Thursday night. Voting will take place with a computerized system, and results are expected to be publicized shortly after polling stations close.

Bennett’s camp fears a low voter turnout, which could negatively affect his ability to function within the party in coming years.

Competing with Bennett for leadership of the party are Rabbi Yitzhak Zaga and General (Res.) Yonatan Bransky.