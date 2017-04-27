Kfar Saba hospital to strike after staff violently attacked

Meir Hospital is striking this morning after youth who received notification that his mother had died proceeded to attack medical staff.

The Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba is holding a strike this morning between 8 am and 10 am, after medical staff were brutally attacked by the relative of a patient on Wednesday.

That incident occurred when a 20-year-old youth from Tel Aviv arrived at the hospital, where his mother had been hospitalized. Upon receiving news that his mother had, in fact, died, the youth began to act wildly, attacking the doctor on shift and other staff, and destroying equipment.

Initial investigations by police revealed that the youth had punched the doctor in the face before proceeding to attack two nurses, one female and one male.

He was arrested and brought in by police for investigation and a request for an extension of his arrest is to be submitted.

Meir Hospital explained the reason for the strike this morning.

“The management of the hospital will use all means at its disposal to protect staff, and will not proceed to the daily agenda for every act of physical or verbal violence,” it said.