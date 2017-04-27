Anti-Semitic UK student leader ousted

President of British student union who supported attacks on Israelis loses bid to be reelected.

The controversial president of the United Kingdom's student union umbrella organization on Wednesday lost her bid to be reelected, Haaretz reported.

Malia Bouattia, the outgoing president of the National Union of Students (NUS), was found guilty of misconduct after a 2015 internal investigation into anti-Semitic comments she made during a speech.

In the past, Bouattia has voiced support for violent attacks on Israelis and blocked passage of a motion condemning the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

Following her election, Jewish student leaders in Britain urged Bouattia to distance herself from her previous comments, including one where she described her former university as “something of a Zionist outpost.”

Shakira Martin, who previously held the position of Vice President of Further Education, won the election, and will replace Bouattia.

“I want to put the NUS back into the hands of its membership and send the message to the heart of the government about what students want,” Martin was quoted as having said.

The Union of Jewish Student's "extended heartfelt congratulations" to Martin, saying it was "grateful that NUS will soon be led once again by a capable leader who is genuinely committed to ensuring that the student movement stands up for all its members."

In 2015, NUS voted to boycott all Israeli companies and officially affiliate with the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The move was criticized by Israeli officials such as MK Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party.