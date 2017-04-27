24 arrested over rock-throwing attacks

24 Arabs have been arrested in recent days on suspicion of throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles on the Husan bypass route, the Israel police said on Wednesday.

To date, 15 indictments have been filed against those involved in the rock-throwing.

"A professional investigation was conducted against the suspects in the area, in which evidence was gathered that led to the filing of indictments. The investigation against the remaining suspects continues," the police said.

"This large-scale operation took place following a large number of incidents of rock throwing at Israeli vehicles on the Husan bypass route over the past few months, injuring a number of Israelis.”

Police noted that since the start of the arrests, there has been a significant decrease in rock-throwing incidents on the Husan bypass route.

Arutz Sheva has frequently reported about rock attacks, which have become frequent occurrences in eastern Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria in recent years, but are ignored by most mainstream news outlets.

Such rock attacks can be lethal and are often carried out by terrorists with that intention.