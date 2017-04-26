The biblical month of modern miracles

As all of Israel prepares to welcome the month of Iyar, this week's episode of Temple Talk focuses on both the miraculous and healing aspects of this beautiful month, the very month in which King Solomon began construction on the First Temple, and the very month which saw the establishment of the State of Israel and the unification of Jerusalem.

Any coincidence here? Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman also delve deeply into the modern significance of the Biblical laws of purity found in this week's double Torah reading of Tazria-Metzora, and plug everything into the powerful spiritual portents of this new month of Iyar and the counting of the Omer.

Don't miss this uplifting and inspiring program.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast