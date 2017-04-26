'Every child knows he has lost a great father'

In advance of Memorial Day next week, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife met Wednesday with IDF widows and orphans. During the course of the meeting, each child spoke about his father and showed a souvenir which his father had left behind. This was the fourth time the Netanyahus had met with IDF widows and orphans.

11-year-old Noam Yisrael Moreno, son of Lieutenant Colonel Immanuel Morano, who fell in the Second Lebanon War, brought the book Shmirat Halashon(Guarding one's Tongue) which was always in his father's pocket. Netanyahu read from the book and then said: People slander us and our soldiers -I would give the book Shmirat Halashon to a number of people in the country and outside it."

Netanyahu's wife Sara said to the children "each one of you knows that he lost a great father, a courageous father, whom he will always remember in his heart."

The meeting was also attended by Adele Bennett and her children Natan(4) and Shulamit(2) whose father Aharon was murdered in a stabbing attack in the Old City, as well as Tziona Netanel and her daughter Maayan(8) whose father Yonatan Netanel was killed in a battle in Gaza during the Cast Lead operation in 2009.

Also attending were Segev and Carmel Ohayon whose father was killed in the Carmel fire in December 2010, as well all Ilai Frej(15) whose father Patrick Frej was killed in Hevron during the Defensive Shield operation in 2002 and Raz Efrati (9) whose father Ehud Efrati was killed in a battle with terrorists in 2007.