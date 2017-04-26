Honenu attacks Channel 10 for 'fake news'

The Honenu association which is dedicated to offering legal assistance to people to protect and preserve their rights to receive a fair judicial process, has published a sharp response Wednesday to Channel 10 reports that the association transferred grants of thousands of shekels to Jews who were found guilty of terror acts and murder while at the same time receiving a tax deduction from the state for charitable contributions.

The report claimed that in 2015 the association transferred 3000 NIS to Yosef Haim Ben David, the murderer of Arab youth Mohammad Abu Khadr.

Yehuda Landsberg, who was convicted of torching Arab cars in Samaria, received 4000 NIS while other youths indicted also allegedly received grants from Honenu.

The association conveyed the following response to Channel 10: "The Honenu organization works strictly in accordance with the law. This is more fake news from Channel 10. We never saw Channel 10 reporters rummaging in documents of associations which are hostile to Israel."

Honenu added a barb against the Channel for its continued attacks on their organization and of Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating that "with the amount of broadcasting time spent by Channel 10 on the books of Honenu, one might think that the association is headed by the Netanyahu family."

A Honenu source said that "these materials have been published 5 times in various media outlets, the same data are regurgitated by Haaretz, Channel 10, Haaretz and then again Channel 10. This is not professional journalism, it is persecution, a persecution reminiscent of the media obsession against Prime Minister Netanyahu. Honenu maintains all of the requirements of the law, we have been checked time after time by tax authorities and never had the slightest issue. We are sick of explaining to those who don't wish to listen."