Court permits posting of protest placards on Temple Mount

A District Court Judge rejects police claims and rules that there is no offense in hanging protest placards at entrance to Temple Mount.

The Jerusalem District Court ruled Wednesday that the protest by Temple Mount activists who hung a protest placard at the entrance to the Temple Mount on Holocaust Remembrance day is not in violation of the law.

The court cancelled bail and released the suspects who hung the placard.

Judge Aryeh Romanov said that "the actions of the accused were within the framework of legitimate dissent and lack any basis for the existence of a criminal offense." He therefore accepted the appeal of the accused against their arrest and cancelled bail which had been set by the Magistrate's Court.

Attorney Yossi Nadav of the Honenu organization protecting the rights of Jews who face legal issues from the government said that "the police which is supposed to be the guardian of the law unfortunately does not respect freedom of speech and acts violently towards Jews who come to protest at the entrance to Temple Mount.

"The police request to distance the appelants from Temple Mount was rejected. I am pleased that the District Court protected the freedom of speech and ruled that this was a legitimate protest. We are considering a civil suit against the police" added Nadav.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day three activists hung placards protesting the closure of Temple Mount on this day. While they were hanging the placard, the three were jumped by police detectives who violently arrested them.

The placards stated" "Holocaust Remembrance Day, Temple Mount is closed to Jews, just as many places were closed to Jews just because they were Jewish during World War II. How long will this continue?

The three were brought to the Magistrates Court Tuesday for remand and the judge ruled that bail should be posted, but this was later cancelled by the District Court.