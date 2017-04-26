2 killed in traffic accidents within an hour of each other

Two separate traffic accidents leave a child and a motorcyclist dead in the same afternoon.

A 6-year-old boy who was critically wounded in a traffic accident in the village of Mukaybala on Wednesday died from his wounds.

An initial investigation revealed that the boy was riding his bicycle in the village when he was struck by a passing jeep.

An investigation was opened and the driver of the vehicle which hit the boy was detained for questioning.

In another accident this afternoon, a motorcycle rider slipped and collided with a safety railing on Route 70 near Tamra.

Medics and paramedics from the Magen David Adom were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

MDA paramedic Hassan Khatib said, "On the side of the road over the guard rail, a man of about 51 was lying without a pulse and not breathing. He suffered serious injuries to his body. He had no signs of life and shortly thereafter we had to declare him dead."