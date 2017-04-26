PA anti-Israel event in Jerusalem nixed

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan prevented the Palestinian Authority from conducting an anti-Israel event in the Legacy Hotel in East Jerusalem which was supposed to discuss "Palestine under the culture of incitement in Israel." A number of senior members of the PA were supposed to participate in the event.

The minister issued a directive prohibiting the event from taking place in East Jerusalem or in any place in the State of Israel under the auspices or financial sponsorship of the PA.

After the directive was issued by Erdan, police arrived Wednesday at the site of the event and presented the directive to the organizers.

Security sources said that "the attempt to conduct the event is part of the continued attempts by the PA to strengthen its status in Jerusalem by conducting events and promoting NGOs.

Minister Erdan said that "the struggle for sovereignty in Jerusalem did not end with the liberation of the city. The Palestinian Authority is trying time after time to undermine the sovereignty of Israel in Jerusalem and we will continue to fight for it in all parts of the city."