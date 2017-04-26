'Delegitimize Breaking the Silence'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said in an interview to the Knesset channel that the Prime Minister did the right thing when he conditioned his meeting with the German Foreign Minister upon the latter's canceling his meeting with radical left-wing organizations Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem.

According to her, even though the ultimatum bolstered the insignificant organizations, the move was needed to make it clear to the world that these organizations harm the State of Israel and act systematically against it throughout the world and therefore they should be delegitimized.

Shaked said that the state asked the Breaking the Silence organization for evidence of crimes allegedly committed by soldiers in order to investigate, but the organization refused to transfer the material, Shaked explaining that it was all about smearing Israel around the world.

Shaked says that it is impossible to dissolve these organizations because they operate within the framework of the freedom of expression in a democratic state.