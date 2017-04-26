Please help save my husband's life

"Hello.

I'm a mother of three young children. My husband is 27 years old, and a few years ago we learned that he has a rare and dangerous disease. He has a problem with his throat that keeps him from being able to eat anything. He gets his 'food' entirely through a tube. He is very, very sick. He has been in the hospital for a long time, and we have known for a while that he may die.

Baruch Hashem, we found out recently that there is surgery that could save his life. It is in Switzerland, and they have an available slot for my husband in one month. However the surgery and the treatments surrounding it cost $50,000. We can't even dream of coming up with that kind of money ourselves. But how can we give up the surgery? How can we give up my husband's chance to live?

So instead of cancelling the date for the operation, we are davening and begging for the help of klal yisroel. This is absolutely our only option. The only thing standing between my husband being home with his three children, and us chas v'shalom losing him forever, is $50,000.

Please help us. Our entire world hinges on this, and the clock is ticking. Thank you."

