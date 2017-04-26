Civil Administration closes illegal charcoal kilns

On Wednesday morning, the Civil Administration's monitoring unit seized tree trunks and closed three polluting and illegal charcoal furnaces in the habitation of Yabed.

As part of a tour of the Arab colonization Yabed, which was conducted yesterday, in order to ensure that operation of the incinerators is not repeated, the inspection unit found three illegal charcoal kilns operating there.

The head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Achvat Ben Hur, ordered immediate enforcement actions and an end to the activity. Early in the morning, the Civil Administration forces entered the area and confiscated some 35 tons of tree trunks.

During the operation, it was found that inhabitants began to grow tobacco as an alternative to employment on lands where polluting caterpillars had previously operated.

The enforcement against the incinerators began last November, following the instruction of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai. The Civil Administration carried out a large-scale operation in Yabed against the polluting furnaces, thereby stopping the polluting production of coal. During the operation, the activities of all the furnaces operating in the village were closed and 160 tons of tree trunks were confiscated.

Yabed is located in Area B, and its inhabitants have made their living from the manufacture of charcoal products over the past few years. The Civil Administration has actually begun to build a modern coal operation in the village that will enable an environmentally friendly solution to create coal. This method is expected to produce 20 times more coal than polluting furnaces, while reducing costs and production times.

At the end of the process, 15 modern and environmentally friendly charcoal furnaces are expected to operate in the ​​Yabed area that will serve as a source of income for all Arab inhabitants in the periphery.