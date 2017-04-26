J Street hosts leftist anti-IDF NGO

J Street at Washington University is holding an event featuring the foreign-funded leftist NGO "Breaking the SIlence."

The event is scheduled to be held from April 25-27, at Washington University's "Ursa's Fireside Lounge."

The Anti-Defamation League will join the event on April 27.

According to J Street's Facebook page, "Breaking the Silence is an organization of veteran combatants who have served in the Israeli military since the start of the Second Intifada and have taken it upon themselves to expose the Israeli public to the reality of everyday life in the Occupied Territories."

"Breaking the Silence does NOT support the movement to boycott Israel, contradictory to a claim made in The Algemeiner Newspaper earlier today," J Street claimed.

In fact, Breaking the Silence is guilty of espionage against the IDF, and has consistently refused the IDF's demands to turn over to its authorities the evidence the NGO has accumulated, Instead, Breaking the Silence has chosen to provide the information to international bodies. And in January 2017, Breaking the Silence publicized a video claiming that "stabbing an IDF soldier is not a terror attack."