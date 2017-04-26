'Haredim are not disciplined, they do what they want'

Northern police rabbi says haredi community can't have it both ways, haredi community forces police to desecrate Shabbat against their will.

Israel Police North Division Rabbi Anshel Friedman on Wednesday morning spoke about the recent complaints about how Israel Police are preparing for the upcoming Lag Baomer celebrations.

Thousands of police officers will be expected to desecrate Shabbat in order to prepare for the influx of thousands of Israelis and tourists who will come to Meron on Saturday night and Sunday.

Lag Baomer is the anniversary of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's passing. Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, also known by his initials as "Rashbi" is believed to be the author of the Zohar.

"You want the police to keep Shabbat?" Rabbi Friedman said. "The haredi community is not disciplined, and it does what it wants. For instance, on Friday afternoon, about 10-15 minutes after Shabbat starts, cars carrying haredim travel up the mountain - and the police have to be there to stop it."

In an interview with the Kol Barama Radio, Rabbi Friedman said the police have "no interest" in working on Shabbat, and in fact want the police officers to rest on Shabbat.

"Until the haredi community, and other religious communities, decide they will not arrive in Meron before Sunday morning, the Israel Police will be forced to desecrate Shabbat in order to be on the scene when they are needed," he said.