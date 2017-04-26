Arab MK calls government 'racist'

Arab MK claims government wants to limit Arab presence in Be'er Sheva, says government is 'racist.'

Arab MK Talab Abu Arar (Joint Arab List) claimed Israel's government is responsible for "racist attacks" against Israeli Arabs.

Abu Arar's attack follows the arrest of youths, including soldiers, after they attacked Arabs who dated Jewish girls.

In an interview with Quds Paras, Abu Arar said the "Palestinian presence in Be'er Sheva is angering the racists who want to preserve the city's Jewish character."

According to Abu Arar, the decision to close the Bedouin marketplace (shuk) and discontinue the Arab text on buses is meant to limit the Arabs' presence in Be'er Sheva.

The Bedouin shuk, located at the city's entrance, closed at the end of February.

According to the Be'er Sheva municipality, the Bedouin shuk is "no longer authentic or unique." The city's main marketplace, once a hub of Jewish stores and culture, is now filled mainly with Bedouin-owned stores, and many Jews are afraid to shop there.

דבריו של אבו עראר נאמרו בתגובה לפרסום בדבר מעצר של צעירים ובהם חיילים בחשד לתקיפה אלימה של ערבים ישראלים שיצאו עם יהודיות.