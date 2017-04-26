PA announces general strike

PA committee to hold general strike on Thursday in support of hunger striking terrorists.

The National Committee for Support of the Palestinian Prisoners' Hunger Strike on Tuesday announced that a general strike, in support of hunger striking terrorists in Israeli prisons, will take place in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria on Thursday.

All schools (excluding grades 12), universities and government institutions (except for medical services) will take part in the strike, according to the announcement.

Amani Sarhana, a member of the committee, told the PA news agency Safa that the strike is intended to enable activities to show solidarity with the terrorist prisoners.

According to the plan, there will be a central rally in each city, which will include a procession towards protest tents. In previous years, such incidents were used for large-scale confrontations with Israeli security forces.

Terrorist prisoners, led by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, launched the hunger strike last week to pressure Israel to improve the conditions of their imprisonment.

By last Thursday, however, the hunger strike showed signs of weakening, when roughly 100 of the 1,000 participating security prisoners and convicts broke the strike to eat.