Tombstones vandalized in Romanian Jewish cemetery

Vandals smashed 10 tombstones at a cemetery in the Romanian capital in what a local anti-Semitism organization said was "a premeditated act", The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Center for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism in Romania said the tombstones were broken into pieces at the Jewish cemetery in southern Bucharest overnight Monday, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The center called for an investigation and for the perpetrators to face justice, according to AP.

Romania deported 150,000 Jews and 25,000 Roma to concentration camps in an area of the Soviet Union controlled by the Axis powers from 1942 to 1944, when the country was run by pro-Nazi dictator Ion Antonescu.

An estimated 6,000 Jews live in Romania today.

In 2012, a Romanian member of the European Parliament denied the Holocaust on national television.

"There was never a Holocaust in Romania," EP Corneliu Vadim Tudor stated. "I will deny it until I die because I love my people."

In 2013, a Romanian television station broadcast a Christmas carol with anti-Semitic lyrics.

Europe has seen a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in recent years.