Bear in zoo tears off arm of child attempting to feed it. Child in critical condition.

A nine-year-old Arab boy was attacked and seriously by a bear in the the Qalqilya municipal zoo Tuesday.

The bear ripped the child's arm off when he approached the cage in an attempt to feed the animal. The boy's arm was severed above the elbow.

The bear proceeded to eat the severed arm.

The boy was evacuated to the local hospital after he lost a significant amount of blood and was hospitalized in serious and unstable condition