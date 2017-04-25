Ivanka Trump visits Berlin Holocaust memorial

'I want to live in a world where every country pledges to prevent further genocides like the Holocaust.'

Ivanka Trump visited a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, hours after she was booed at the G20 women’s summit in the German capital for defending her father’s record on advocacy for women’s rights.

Trump visited the Memorial to the Murdered Jews in Europe late on Tuesday afternoon, walking through the concrete slabs or “stelae” with U.S. Embassy personnel and security guards.

Her visit to the memorial came a day after she released a statement in recognition of Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“I want my children to live in a world where every country and its leaders pledge to ensure a genocide like the Holocaust will never happen again. I want them to grow up in a world where people are tolerant, inclusive and loving toward one another,” she said in her statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump served on a panel at the Group of 20, or G20, summit on women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who invited Trump to the summit.

It was her first international trip as an official representative of the United States.