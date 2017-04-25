2 children killed in explosion in Bedouin encampment

8 and 10 year old children declared dead at the scene of explosion. Cause of explosion unclear.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in an apparent explosion in a Bedouin encampment near Route 25 in the Negev Tuesday evening.

Hospital and MDA paramedics summoned to the scene reported that the children were dead when they arrived.

A senior MDA medic, Yasser Abu Qatima, who was summoned following the report of the explosion and was the first paramedic to arrive at the scene, described what he saw.

"When we arrived, the scene was very difficult. We saw two children, aged eight and ten, lying unconscious and with very severe systemic injuries. They were without signs of life and we were forced to declare them dead on the spot."

The police said the cause of the explosion was not yet clear and that police were in the area and had begun investigating the circumstances of the incident.