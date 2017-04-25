Hamas money launderer arrested

Izz al-Din Darab'i, an Arab resident of Hevron, was arrested in recent days by security forces at the Allenby crossing near Jericho.

Darabiyeh was arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle money for the Hamas terrorist organization in Judea and Samaria, and was found with 10,000 Jordanian dinars ($14,000).

The Shin Bet noted that this arrest followed several other cases in which attempts to smuggle large sums of money and explosives to Hamas have been foiled in recent months by exploiting the humanitarian aid and relief ranted by the State of Israel to the Arab population in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

"The security forces will continue to act to expose and thwart the intentions of the terrorist organizations to smuggle money and means intended for terrorist activity at the border crossings without harming the activity of the crossings and passing through them," the Shin Bet said.