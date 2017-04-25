'Hamas is the most explosive threat to Israel'

A senior IDF officer held a briefing Tuesday for journalists on a series of security issues currently under discussion.

"In a few days, there will be no electricity supply to the Gaza Strip, and it will be interesting to see how Hamas will act," he said. "Will it continue to strengthen the terrorist infrastructure or divert resources to solve the electricity problem?"

He said that while the gravest threat from Israel's perspective is from Hezbollah on its northern border, "the most explosive threat is Hamas in the Gaza Strip."

"The nuclear tension in North Korea could have a security impact on Israel, especially in view of the possibility that the confrontation between Washington and Pyongyang would harm the ability of the United States to provide security assistance in the Middle East," the officer said.

The senior officer also addressed the situation in Syria and said that the IDF knew in real time about the Syrian use of sarin gas: "Israel does not update Russia in real time on IDF attacks in Syria," he stressed.