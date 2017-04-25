'A nation which stands up for itself will be respected'

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin backed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's decision to cancel his meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel after Sigmar refused to cancel his meeting with radical leftist organizations during his visit to Israel.

"The time has come for the State of Israel to protect its interests and to set red lines for all the distinguished guests who come here ... Every official who visits a foreign country coordinates the details of the visit with the host country. International against the State of Israel," Elkin told Arutz Sheva.

"Everyone who said at the time, when we strongly objected to the decision to vote in the United Nations, that you are a prophet of international isolation, was defeated," he added. "In the past we canceled a meeting with the prime ministers of Britain and Ukraine, and we have changed their conduct in the UN. When a nation knows how to stand up for itself and to respond to damaging [acts] it will ultimately earn respect in the international arena.

"We've heard these cries of opposition before, and they finally saw that far from damaging Israel's image in the international arena, it strengthened [Israel's image]."