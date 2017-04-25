Watch: Trump says anti-Semitism threatens Israel

US President Donald Trump spoke at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC for the museum's annual Days of Remembrance event.

Addressing the Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, Trump said that "The State of Israel is an eternal monument to the undying strength of the Jewish people. The fervent dream that burned in the hearts of the oppressed is now filled with the breath of life, and the Star of David waves atop a great nation, arisen from the desert."

"You were witness to evil and what you saw is beyond description," he told an audience composed largely of Holocaust survivors. "Many of you have seen your whole family murdered, you have seen the hunger and torture, you have seen the organized attempt to destroy an entire people - a great people, I have to say."

"You survived the death camps to tell your stories," he added. "And despite your great pain, you believe in the statement of Eli (Wiesel) that" for the sake of the dead and the living we must give testimony. "That is why we are here today.

"Two of every three Jews in Europe were murdered," he stressed. "But even today, there are those who want to forget the past, there are those who are filled with so much hate that they want to erase the Holocaust from history, and those who deny the Holocaust are partners to this terrible evil.

Trump spoke about contemporary anti-Semitism, and in this context he mentioned anti-Semitism on campuses and the threats to Jews in various parts of the world.

He added: "[Anti-Semitism] has been on displaywhen terrorists attack Jewish communities or when aggressors threaten Israel with total and complete destruction. his is my pledge to you: We will confront anti-Semitism...As President of the United States, I will always stand with the Jewish people and always stand with our great friend and partner, the State of Israel."