Rabbi Shteinman placed in intensive care

Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, one of the leaders of the Lithuanian haredi community, was taken to the intensive care unit at Mayanei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Brak Tuesday morning after he felt ill.

The hospital conducted extensive tests on Rabbi Shteinman before deciding to treat him in the ICU.

Rabbi Steinman, aged103, has been hospitalized several times in recent months for an infection.

Before the Passover holiday, the rabbi called on yeshiva students to use the time to learn Torah even during the break. "Every one of us must also make the most of the free time. Even if we must help at home, the rest of the time we must learn and be immersed in Torah," wrote Rabbi Steinman.