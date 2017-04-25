Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in Samaria

An Arab terrorist attempted Tuesday afternoon to carry out a stabbing attack against IDF soldiers near the headquarters of the Military Intelligence in Samaria.

The terrorist was shot by IDF forces while carrying out the attack. His condition is defined as critical. No further injuries were reported.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said: "Once again, we again witness attempts to disrupt our daily lives, and we thank the Golani soldiers for their vigilance and for their daily activities on behalf of the people of Israel.

"These attempts to disrupt the routine of life will not succeed," he declared. "The settlements will continue to flourish and grow stronger despite efforts to harm them and the State of Israel."