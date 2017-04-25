Government looks to encourage doctors to move to periphery

Finance and Health ministries allocate grants to doctors in periphery as part of program to promote medicine in outlying places.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman have agreed on guidelines for financial incentives which will encourage doctors to move to the periphery as part of the policy of promoting investment and improvement of the public health system. The government intends to allocate resources to attracting medical personnel to the periphery and to strengthening outlying communities.

On Tuesday it was disclosed that the guidelines include allocating grants to specialists who will move to the periphery during 2017 and to interns in family medicine who will start their residency in the periphery during 2017.

The grants will be allocated in accordance with published criteria and according to the requirements of professional elements in hospitals, clinics and the healthcare system. Hospital directors will be given flexibility to allocate grants according to their local requirements.

The program is in addition to the 787.5 million NIS addition allocated for grants in the periphery since the collective agreement between the government and the Doctor's Union in August 2011 and represents a new level of reinforcement of medical treatment in the periphery.