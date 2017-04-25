Serial killer on the loose?

Police say man killed in his bed may have been victim of murderer sought in two other cases.

A man found dead in his apartment Tuesday morning may have been the victim of a serial murderer, Israel Police reported.

The body of a 51-year old man was found in his bed this morning in the Galilee town of Maalot. MDA emergency responders who were called to the scene said signs of violence were found on the man’s body.

“When we arrived, we went into the apartment and saw a man roughly 50-years old lying down, unconscious, with no heartbeat, [and who] was not breathing, with signs of violence on his body,” said MDA first responder Alon Kotzi.

“We performed a number of medical checks but he had no vital signs, and after a short period a MDA paramedic pronounced him dead.”

Authorities say they are examining the possibility that the murder may be linked with two other unsolved murder cases in Maalot.

Over the past year and a half, say police, an elderly man and an elderly woman were killed in similar circumstances in two separate incidents. No details of the most recent murder, nor the specific similarities with the two prior murders have been disclosed.