Holocaust survivor: Keep our stories going Holocaust survivor Bob Geminder expresses his feelings at the March of the Living.

Yoni Kempinski The 2017 March of Life Bob Geminder survived the German death squads in Russia and escaped together with his mother and brothers just before his death train entered Auschwitz. Bob told Arutz Sheva about his feelings on joining the March of the Living for the fourth time.