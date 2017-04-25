Rabbi Shteinman evacuated to hospital

Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, a leading rabbinical figure within the Lithuanian [non-Hasidic] haredi community, was rushed to the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak Tuesday morning after he reported feeling ill.

Doctors at Mayanei Hayeshua are conducting examinations of Rabbi Shteinman, and will decide on possible treatments or extended hospitalization once the tests have been completed.

The 103-year old rabbi has been hospitalized repeatedly in recent months, including a two-week stay in the intensive care unit after an infection was discovered.