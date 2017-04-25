Rabbi Shteinman evacuated to hospital

Leading haredi rabbinical figure rushed to hospital.

Contact Editor
Reut Hadar,

Rabbi Shteinman
Rabbi Shteinman
FLASH90

Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, a leading rabbinical figure within the Lithuanian [non-Hasidic] haredi community, was rushed to the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak Tuesday morning after he reported feeling ill.

Doctors at Mayanei Hayeshua are conducting examinations of Rabbi Shteinman, and will decide on possible treatments or extended hospitalization once the tests have been completed.

The 103-year old rabbi has been hospitalized repeatedly in recent months, including a two-week stay in the intensive care unit after an infection was discovered.




Tags:Bnei Brak, Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital


Related Stories