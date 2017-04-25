

Watch: Chabad offers Tefillin to marchers in Auschwitz CTeen, Chabad's branch for the youth, offers members of March of the Living the opportunity to wear Tefillin in Auschwitz. Contact Editor Yoni Kempinski,

Yoni Kempinski Tefillin wearer in Auschwitz צילום: יוני קמפינסקי הנחת תפילין באושוויץ

















