Watch: Chabad offers Tefillin to marchers in Auschwitz

CTeen, Chabad's branch for the youth, offers members of March of the Living the opportunity to wear Tefillin in Auschwitz.

Yoni Kempinski,

Tefillin wearer in Auschwitz
Yoni Kempinski

