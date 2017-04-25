הנחת תפילין באושוויץ
צילום: יוני קמפינסקי
Tags:Chabad, Auschwitz, tefillin, March of the Living
Watch: Chabad offers Tefillin to marchers in Auschwitz
CTeen, Chabad's branch for the youth, offers members of March of the Living the opportunity to wear Tefillin in Auschwitz.
Yoni Kempinski, 25/04/17 08:54
Tefillin wearer in Auschwitz
Yoni Kempinski
