Trump trying to defeat anti-Israel resolution at UNESCO

The Trump administration is attempting to defeat an anti-Israel resolution that is to be debated next week by UNESCO, the UN cultural organization, Channel 10 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the administration has ordered U.S. ambassadors in UNESCO member states to initiate meetings with their host countries’ foreign ministries and convince them to vote against the resolution.

The resolution to be voted upon next Monday, according to Channel 10, includes clauses denying any Jewish connection to the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron and Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem. It also accuses Israel of killing children in Gaza.

The Trump administration is seeking to defeat this resolution and has asked its ambassadors in UNESCO member countries to convey to foreign ministers the administration’s hope that those countries will vote against the motion.

This would not be the first time that UNESCO has passed anti-Israel resolutions. Last year, the cultural agency passed a series of resolutions which attempted to erase the connection of the Jewish people to the holy places in Jerusalem and to present those places as holy to Muslims only.

Those resolutions maintained that the Western Wall and Temple Mount will be referred to by their Arabic names and the Hebrew terms for the sites will only appear in quotation marks in UN references.

UNESCO Secretary General Irina Bokova was among those who spoke out at the time against the agency’s executive board decision to adopt the anti-Israel resolution.

On Monday, incidentally, Bokova spoke to the World Jewish Congress’ 15th Plenary Assembly in New York, pledging to defend the rightful links of all three monotheistic religions to Jerusalem.