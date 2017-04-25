Ivanka Trump on Holocaust Day: Never again

Ivanka Trump calls on world leaders to pledge that another Holocaust will never again happen.

Ivanka Trump, the Jewish daughter of President Donald Trump, on Monday issued a statement in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah), in which she called on world leaders to pledge that a similar tragedy will “never again” happen.

“I want my children to live in a world where every country and its leaders pledge to ensure a genocide like the Holocaust will never happen again,” she said in the statement quoted by The Hill.

“As we reflect on the Holocaust and its horrors, we must remember that we bear the responsibility to prevent such a tragedy from ever occurring again. We must live and lead by example, today and always,” added Trump.

Trump additionally condemned Nazi Germany as “a regime of heinous killers” for killing 6 million Jews and “other victims of persecution” during the Holocaust.

Earlier on Monday, President Trump issued a special proclamation in honor of Yom Hashoah in which he stressed the importance of remembering the tragedy of the Holocaust and the six million victims.

“During this week in 1945, American and Allied forces liberated the concentration camp at Dachau and other Nazi death camps, laying bare to the world the unconscionable horror of the Holocaust. We must remain vigilant against hateful ideologies and indifference. Every generation must learn and apply the lessons of the Holocaust so that such horror, atrocity, and genocide never again occur. It is our solemn obligation to reaffirm our commitment to respecting the fundamental freedoms and inherent dignity of every human being,” said Trump.

On Sunday, Trump gave a speech to the World Jewish Congress Plenary Assembly in New York City, in which he related to Yom Hashoah and vowed to fight anti-Semitism.

“On Yom Hashoah, we look back at the darkest chapter of human history. “We mourn, we remember, we pray, and we pledge: Never again. I say it, never again,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, Trump will visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and deliver public remarks as part of the museum’s annual Days of Remembrance Ceremony.