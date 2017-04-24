Trump: We must not forget the Holocaust

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday issued a special proclamation about Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“On Yom Hashoah ‑‑ the day of Holocaust Remembrance ‑‑ and during this Week of Remembrance, we honor the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution.

“The Holocaust was the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and attempted annihilation of European Jewry by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. By the end of World War II, six million Jews had been brutally slaughtered. The Nazis also targeted other groups for persecution and murder, including Roma (Gypsies), persons with mental and physical disabilities, Soviet prisoners of war, Jehovah's Witnesses, Slavs and other peoples of Europe, gays, and political opponents.

“The United States stands shoulder to shoulder with the survivors of the Holocaust, their families, and the descendants of those who were murdered. We support the Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel as we fulfill our duty to remember the victims, honor their memory and their lives, and celebrate humanity's victory over tyranny and evil. Holocaust survivors, despite scars from history's darkest days, continue to inspire us to remember the past and learn from its lessons. By sharing their experiences and wisdom, they continue to fuel our resolve to advance human rights and to combat antisemitism and other forms of hatred.

“During this week in 1945, American and Allied forces liberated the concentration camp at Dachau and other Nazi death camps, laying bare to the world the unconscionable horror of the Holocaust. We must remain vigilant against hateful ideologies and indifference. Every generation must learn and apply the lessons of the Holocaust so that such horror, atrocity, and genocide never again occur. It is our solemn obligation to reaffirm our commitment to respecting the fundamental freedoms and inherent dignity of every human being,” said Trump.

On Sunday, Trump gave a speech to the World Jewish Congress Plenary Assembly in New York City, in which he related to Yom Hashoah and vowed to fight anti-Semitism.

“On Yom Hashoah, we look back at the darkest chapter of human history. “We mourn, we remember, we pray, and we pledge: Never again. I say it, never again,” Trump said.

“The mind cannot fathom the pain, the horror, and the loss,” he continued. “Six million Jews, two-thirds of the Jews in Europe, murdered by the Nazi genocide. They were murdered by an evil that words cannot describe, and that the human heart cannot bear.”

On Tuesday, Trump will visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and then deliver public remarks as part of the museum’s annual Days of Remembrance Ceremony.