Entire Senate called for WH meeting on North Korea

All 100 Senators asked to attend briefing on deteriorating North Korea situation at White House.

All 100 members of the US Senate were called to a special briefing on the deteriorating situation with North Korea Monday as tensions with the rogue nation escalate over its ballistic missile tests and threatening rhetoric.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that the meeting is scheduled to take place during the daily White House press conference.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will attend the meeting to update the Senators on the situation.

Spicer said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, was the one who convened the meeting.

The meeting follows conversations between US President Donald Trump and the leaders of China and Japan about North Korea.

Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump that China opposes the development of nuclear weapons by North Korea and expressed hope that hoped “all parties will exercise restraint and avoid aggravating the situation.”

Earlier, Trump had called on the UN Security Council to impose new sanctions on North Korea in response to its provocative behavior.

"The status quo in North Korea is also unacceptable and the council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs," Trump said.



"This is a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not. North Korea is a big world problem and it's a problem that we have to finally solve."