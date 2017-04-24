Shin Bet and Mossad heads oppose Cyber Authority

Law establishing Authority raises storm in security forces who call to halt legislative process and rephrase to 'match state security needs'

The heads of the security community sent a sharp letter to the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers against the establishment of a cyber authority, Channel 2 reported.

The letter signed by the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet, the Deputy Chief of Staff, and the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, stated that the bill for the establishment of the Authority "constitutes a grave blow to the core of Israel's security activity."

The authors of the letter claim that they had been promised that the Authority would be established in full coordination with them, but recently received the bill and discovered that it creates serious problems.

In the letter, it is demanded that Netanyahu and the ministers halt the legislative process and rethink how to establish the Authority.

"We must enact a new law that will suit the security needs of the State of Israel," write the heads of the security community.