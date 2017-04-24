'The terrorist asked for help - and stabbed me in the back'

Head of the Civil Administration Brig. Gen. Ahvat Ben-Hur, visited on Monday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital security guard Sgt. Salam Fuaz, who was wounded this morning in a stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint in northern Jerusalem.

“The Palestinian terrorist called to me and asked for help. I went over to her, and she asked if I could help her leave the checkpoint. When I turned, she drew a knife and stabbed me in the back, “ Salam told the Head of the Civil Administration.

Brig. Gen. Ben-Hur said, “I am fortunate to be able to visit you today after you are only suffering from light wounds. Your presence at the checkpoint every day has an effect on thousands of residents and, unfortunately, today a terrorist chose to take advantage of the fact that our representatives are out in the field all the time helping the Palestinian population. I wish you a speedy recovery, and return to us as soon as possible.

This morning, the terrorist who carried out the attack was identified at Asya Kaabana, 41, who lives in the Shechem (Nablus) area town of Duma, the Shin Bet security agency reported.

Kaabana is married and a mother of nine children, and revealed upon interrogated that she recently has had marital problems, resulting in her husband threatening to send her back to her family in Jordan.

The Shin Bet also discovered that the terrorist argued fiercely with her husband on Sunday night over their children's education. This argument caused the woman to decide to carry out a terror attack, hoping Israeli security forces would shoot her, since, "she was sick of her life anyway."

Initial investigations indicate that the terrorist was waiting at the checkpoint, and requested to approach the security guard "in order to ask a question." She then pulled out her knife, quickly approached the guard, and stabbed her.

Police officers and security guards overtook the terrorist and neutralized her.