European ministers: We will combat 'racism and intolerance'

European education ministers pledge to 'commemorate the victims of the Holocaust, the Roma Genocide, and other related mass atrocities.'

European education ministers released a joint statement for March of the Living 2017 in which they pledged to “remember and to commemorate the millions of Jewish victims of the Holocaust, the Roma Genocide as well as other Holocaust related mass atrocities.”

“We shall respect the survivors still with us and honor those who resisted the evil of Nazi tyranny,” they said.

“We will commit to combating all expressions of Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism, anti-Ziganism and any form of racism or intolerance,” they continued.

The ministers obligated themselves to “strengthen the moral commitment of our peoples and the political commitment of our governments and International institutions to continue to share the tragic history of the Holocaust, and to refute those who attempt to deny or distort this part of our history.”

“We will promote Holocaust education and remembrance in our schools and universities and provide appropriate teaching materials and resources, to ensure that future generations understand the causes of the Holocaust and reflect upon its horrendous consequences,” they concluded.