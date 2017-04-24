'Not only Gentiles saved Jews during the Holocaust'

The Jerusalem College is hosting a quiz today for national religious high school students on the subject of Jews who aided and saved other Jews during the Holocaust.

Prof. Yaakov Katz, President of the college, told Arutz Sheva that for many years, we thought that the main people who saved Jews during the Holocaust were righteous Gentiles.

“We always heard about the Gentiles who helped and saved Jews, but we’re not aware enough of the fact that there were many Jews across Europe who made their best efforts to save individual Jews, and even groups and complete communities, through political means, speaking with consulates and countries including those in the far east, while putting themselves in real danger. The classic example is that of Zerach Warhaftig, who acted so that Jews could get visas to countries like China and Japan, and thus the lives of thousands of Jews were saved.”

Prof. Katz said he hopes that the quiz for students will help preserve the memory of the Holocaust among the younger generation. “We are aware of the fact that the generation of survivors is dwindling, and in order to preserve the memory we must awaken the younger generation in new ways. The quiz is one of the good ways; today in the finals there are 12 male and 12 female participants who have for the past year been studying materials for the quiz, based on all the cumulative knowledge about Jews who saved other Jews during the Holocaust.”