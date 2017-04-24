The Holocaust - Can we talk about it with children?

Judy Simon talks to three professionals about sharing Holocaust experiences with children

How can we explain something that is beyond comprehension?

Mr. Ephraim Kay from the International School for Holocaust Studies at Yad Vashem tells of taking Israeli students and soldiers to Poland and Germany to learn of our history.

Dr. Carl Hochhauser, clinical psychologist and co-director of the Medical Trauma and Resilience Unit of Herzog Hospital talks about bringing the trauma of the Holocaust to a kid's level.

And Rabbi Eugene Kwalvasser, principal of Yavneh Academy for almost 30 years, tells of the curriculum he developed for teaching the Holocaust to eighth graders.





